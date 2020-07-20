OUT THIS WEEK: JULY 20, 2020
POSTED:: July 20, 2020
FILED UNDER::
Out This Week
FILED UNDER:: Out This Week
Alice Ivy, Don’t Sleep, Last Gang
Bing and Ruth, Species, 4AD
Dehd, Flower of Devotion, Fire Talk
Genevieve Artadi, Dizzy Strange Summer, Brainfeeder
Jonathan Bree, After the Curtains Close, Lil Chief
Julianna Barwick, Healing Is a Miracle, Ninja Tune
Katie Dey, Mydata, Run For Cover
KLLO, Maybe We Could, Ghostly International
The Radio Dept., “You’re Looking At My Guy” b/w “Could You Be The One” [single], Cooking Vinyl
Rufus Wainwright, Unfollow the Rules, BMG