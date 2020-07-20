OUT THIS WEEK: JULY 20, 2020 POSTED :: July 20, 2020 FILED UNDER :: Out This Week

Alice Ivy, Don’t Sleep, Last Gang

Bing and Ruth, Species, 4AD

<a href="http://bingruth.bandcamp.com/album/species">Species by Bing & Ruth</a>

Dehd, Flower of Devotion, Fire Talk

<a href="http://dehdforever.bandcamp.com/album/flower-of-devotion">Flower Of Devotion by DEHD</a>

Genevieve Artadi, Dizzy Strange Summer, Brainfeeder

<a href="http://genevieveartadi.bandcamp.com/album/dizzy-strange-summer">Dizzy Strange Summer by Genevieve Artadi</a>

Jonathan Bree, After the Curtains Close, Lil Chief

<a href="http://jonathanbree.bandcamp.com/album/after-the-curtains-close">After The Curtains Close by Jonathan Bree</a>

Julianna Barwick, Healing Is a Miracle, Ninja Tune

<a href="http://juliannabarwick.bandcamp.com/album/healing-is-a-miracle">Healing Is A Miracle by Julianna Barwick</a>

Katie Dey, Mydata, Run For Cover

KLLO, Maybe We Could, Ghostly International

<a href="http://kllosounds.bandcamp.com/album/maybe-we-could">Maybe We Could by Kllo</a>

The Radio Dept., “You’re Looking At My Guy” b/w “Could You Be The One” [single], Cooking Vinyl

<a href="http://theradiodept.bandcamp.com/album/youre-lookin-at-my-guy">You're Lookin' at My Guy by The Radio Dept.</a>

Rufus Wainwright, Unfollow the Rules, BMG