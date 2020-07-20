OUT THIS WEEK: JULY 20, 2020

July 20, 2020

Alice Ivy, Don’t Sleep, Last Gang

Bing and Ruth, Species, 4AD

Dehd, Flower of Devotion, Fire Talk

Genevieve Artadi, Dizzy Strange Summer, Brainfeeder

Jonathan Bree, After the Curtains Close, Lil Chief

Julianna Barwick, Healing Is a Miracle, Ninja Tune

Katie Dey, Mydata, Run For Cover

KLLO, Maybe We Could, Ghostly International

The Radio Dept., “You’re Looking At My Guy” b/w “Could You Be The One” [single], Cooking Vinyl

Rufus Wainwright, Unfollow the Rules, BMG

