OUT THIS WEEK: JULY 22, 2019 POSTED :: July 22, 2019 FILED UNDER :: Out This Week

DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:

Ada Lea, What We Say In Private, Saddle Creek

Floating Points, LesAlpx/Coorabell [EP], Ninja Tune

Florist, Emily Alone, Double Double Whammy

Goon, Heaven Is Humming, Partisan

Imperial Teen, Now We Are Timeless, Merge

Khruangbin, Hasta El Cielo, Dead Oceans

Nathan Bajar, Playroom, In Real Life

New Order, ∑(No,12k,Lg,17Mif) New Order + Liam Gillick: So It Goes…, Mute

Various Artists, Rocks In Your Head Presents: Volume 1 – Hot Sick Vile and Fun New Sounds, San Francisco, Rocks In Your Head

Spoon, Everything Hits At Once, Matador