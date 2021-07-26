OUT THIS WEEK: JULY 26, 2021 POSTED :: July 26, 2021 FILED UNDER :: Out This Week

DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:

Altered Five Blues Band, Holler If You Hear Me, Blind Pig

Anika, Change, Sacred Bones

Atmosphere, Word? – Side A [EP], Rhymesayers

Deantoni Parks, A Self [EP], Leaving

Descendents, 9th & Walnut, Epitaph

Emby Alexander, Soar Era, Earth Libraries

<a href="https://earthlibraries.bandcamp.com/album/soar-era">Soar Era by Emby Alexander</a>

Mega Bog, Life, And Another, Paradise Of Bachelors

<a href="https://megabog.bandcamp.com/album/life-and-another">Life, and Another by Mega Bog</a>

Molly Burch, Romantic Images, Captured Tracks

<a href="https://mollyburch.bandcamp.com/album/romantic-images">Romantic Images by Molly Burch</a>

Ora The Molecule, Human Safari, Mute

<a href="https://orathemolecule.bandcamp.com/album/human-safari">Human Safari by Ora The Molecule</a>

Tyler the Creator, Call Me If You Get Lost, Columbia