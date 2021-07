OUT THIS WEEK: JULY 26, 2021 POSTED :: July 26, 2021 FILED UNDER :: Out This Week

DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:

Altered Five Blues Band, Holler If You Hear Me, Blind Pig

Anika, Change, Sacred Bones

Atmosphere, Word? – Side A [EP], Rhymesayers

Deantoni Parks, A Self [EP], Leaving

Descendents, 9th & Walnut, Epitaph

Emby Alexander, Soar Era, Earth Libraries

Mega Bog, Life, And Another, Paradise Of Bachelors

Molly Burch, Romantic Images, Captured Tracks

Ora The Molecule, Human Safari, Mute

Tyler the Creator, Call Me If You Get Lost, Columbia