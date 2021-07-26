OUT THIS WEEK: JULY 26, 2021

DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:

Altered Five Blues Band, Holler If You Hear Me, Blind Pig                               

Anika, Change, Sacred Bones    

Atmosphere, Word? – Side A [EP], Rhymesayers

Deantoni Parks, A Self [EP], Leaving        

Descendents, 9th & Walnut, Epitaph      

Emby Alexander, Soar Era, Earth Libraries            

Mega Bog, Life, And Another, Paradise Of Bachelors                        

Molly Burch, Romantic Images, Captured Tracks

Ora The Molecule, Human Safari, Mute

Tyler the Creator, Call Me If You Get Lost, Columbia        

