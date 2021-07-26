OUT THIS WEEK: JULY 26, 2021
July 26, 2021
Out This Week
Altered Five Blues Band, Holler If You Hear Me, Blind Pig
Anika, Change, Sacred Bones
Atmosphere, Word? – Side A [EP], Rhymesayers
Deantoni Parks, A Self [EP], Leaving
Descendents, 9th & Walnut, Epitaph
Emby Alexander, Soar Era, Earth Libraries
Mega Bog, Life, And Another, Paradise Of Bachelors
Molly Burch, Romantic Images, Captured Tracks
Ora The Molecule, Human Safari, Mute
Tyler the Creator, Call Me If You Get Lost, Columbia