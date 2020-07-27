OUT THIS WEEK: JULY 27, 2020
POSTED:: July 27, 2020
DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:
Art Blakey and the Jazz Messengers, Just Coolin’, Blue Note
Becky and the Birds, Trasslig [EP], 4AD
Cloud Nothings, The Black Hole Understands, self-released
Courtney Marie Andrews, Old Flowers, Fat Possum
Fuzzysurf, Sweet Tooth, self-released
Howling, Colure, Counter
The Lawrence Arms, Skeleton Coast, Epitaph
Liza Anne, Bad Vacation, Arts & Crafts
Protomartyr, Ultimate Success Today, Domino
Winter, Endless Space (Between You & I), Bar/None