OUT THIS WEEK: JULY 29, 2019

DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:

Cuco, Para Mi, Interscope

B Boys, Dudu, Captured Tracks

Dude York, Falling, Hardly Art

Hibou, Halve, Barsuk

Joey Cape, Let Me Know When You Give Up, Fat Wreck Chords

Leisure, Twister, Nettwerk

Mauno, Really Well, self-released

Mini Mansions, Guy Walks Into A Bar, Fiction

Minihorse, Living Room Art, Park The Van

Violent Femmes, Hotel Last Resort, PIAS