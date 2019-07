OUT THIS WEEK: JULY 8, 2019 POSTED :: July 8, 2019 FILED UNDER :: Out This Week

DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:

The Black Keys, Let’s Rock, Easy Eye Sound/Nonesuch



Hollerado, Retaliation Vacation, Royal Mountain

Honey Radar, Ruby Puff of Dust, What’s Your Rupture?

Ruby Puff Of Dust by Honey Radar

Jesca Hoop, Stonechild, Memphis Industries

Mal Blum, Pity Boy, Don Giovanni

Pity Boy by Mal Blum

METZ, Automat, Sub Pop

Automat by METZ

Night Moves, Can You Really Find Me, Domino

Oceans Of The Moon, s/t, Castle Face

Richard Reed Parry, Quiet River of Dust Vol. 2: That Side of the River, Anti-

Quiet River Of Dust Vol.2: That Side of the River by Richard Reed Parry

Sarah Bethe Nelson, Weird Glow, Burger

Thom Yorke, Anima, XL