OUT THIS WEEK: JULY 8, 2019 POSTED :: July 8, 2019 FILED UNDER :: Out This Week

DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:

The Black Keys, Let’s Rock, Easy Eye Sound/Nonesuch

Hollerado, Retaliation Vacation, Royal Mountain

Honey Radar, Ruby Puff of Dust, What’s Your Rupture?

Jesca Hoop, Stonechild, Memphis Industries

Mal Blum, Pity Boy, Don Giovanni

METZ, Automat, Sub Pop

Night Moves, Can You Really Find Me, Domino

Oceans Of The Moon, s/t, Castle Face

Richard Reed Parry, Quiet River of Dust Vol. 2: That Side of the River, Anti-

Sarah Bethe Nelson, Weird Glow, Burger

Thom Yorke, Anima, XL