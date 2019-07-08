OUT THIS WEEK: JULY 8, 2019
POSTED:: July 8, 2019
FILED UNDER::
Out This Week
FILED UNDER:: Out This Week
DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:
The Black Keys, Let’s Rock, Easy Eye Sound/Nonesuch
Hollerado, Retaliation Vacation, Royal Mountain
Honey Radar, Ruby Puff of Dust, What’s Your Rupture?
Jesca Hoop, Stonechild, Memphis Industries
Mal Blum, Pity Boy, Don Giovanni
METZ, Automat, Sub Pop
Night Moves, Can You Really Find Me, Domino
Oceans Of The Moon, s/t, Castle Face
Richard Reed Parry, Quiet River of Dust Vol. 2: That Side of the River, Anti-
Sarah Bethe Nelson, Weird Glow, Burger
Thom Yorke, Anima, XL