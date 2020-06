OUT THIS WEEK: JUNE 1, 2020 POSTED :: June 1, 2020 FILED UNDER :: Out This Week

DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:

Apparat, Stay Still, Mute

High Waisted, Sick Of Saying Sorry, Self-Released

Joyce Manor, Songs From Northern Torrance, Epitaph

Juan Wauters, Mas Canciones De La Onda [EP], Captured Tracks

No Age, Goons Be Gone, Drag City

The Reflectors, First Impression, Burger

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, Sideways To New Italy, Sub Pop

Sweet Spirit, Trinidad, Merge

Varsity, Fine Forever, Run For Cover

Vinyl Williams, Azure, Requiem Pour Un Twister