OUT THIS WEEK: JUNE 10, 2019 POSTED :: June 10, 2019 FILED UNDER :: Out This Week

DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT'S NEW:

Bedouine, Bird Songs Of A Killjoy, Spacebomb

Bird Songs of a Killjoy by Bedouine

Bracket, Too Old To Die Young, Fat Wreck Chords

Too Old to Die Young by Bracket

Collie Buddz, Hybrid Harper, Digital

Denzel Curry, Zuu, Loma Vista

Froth, Duress, Wichita

Duress by Froth

Naytronix, Air, Bot Cave

Air by Naytronix

OHSEES, THE Rave Blockers [Reissue] [EP], Castle Face

Palehound, Black Friday, Polyvinyl

Black Friday by Palehound

Psychedelic Porn Crumpets, And Now For The Whatchamacallit, Marathon

Stef Chura, Midnight, Saddle Creek

Midnight by stef chura

Yeasayer, Erotic Reruns, Yeasayer