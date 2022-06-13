OUT THIS WEEK: JUNE 13, 2022
POSTED:: June 13, 2022
Out This Week
DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:
The Black Angels, “El Jardin,” [single] Partisan
Bloomsday, Place to Land, Bayonet
The Dream Syndicate, Ultraviolet Battle Hymns and True Confessions, Fire Records
Joyce Manor, 40 oz. To Fresno, Epitaph
Mapache, Roscoe’s Dream, Innovative Leisure
Michael Rault, s/t, Daptone
Pharis and Jason Romero, Tell ‘Em You Were Gold, Smithsonian Folkways
Ural Thomas and the Pain, Dancing Dimensions, Bella Union
Yoo Doo Right, A Murmur, Boundless To the East, Mothland
ΣTELLA & Redinho, Up and Away, Sub Pop