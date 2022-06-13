OUT THIS WEEK: JUNE 13, 2022

POSTED:: June 13, 2022

FILED UNDER:: Out This Week

DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:

The Black Angels, “El Jardin,” [single] Partisan

Bloomsday, Place to Land, Bayonet

The Dream Syndicate, Ultraviolet Battle Hymns and True Confessions, Fire Records

Joyce Manor, 40 oz. To Fresno, Epitaph

Mapache, Roscoe’s Dream, Innovative Leisure

Michael Rault, s/t, Daptone

Pharis and Jason Romero, Tell ‘Em You Were Gold, Smithsonian Folkways

Ural Thomas and the Pain, Dancing Dimensions, Bella Union

Yoo Doo Right, A Murmur, Boundless To the East, Mothland

ΣTELLA & Redinho, Up and Away, Sub Pop

POSTED BY:: Erin Wolf

TAGGED::Out This Week

Categories