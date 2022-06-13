OUT THIS WEEK: JUNE 13, 2022 POSTED :: June 13, 2022 FILED UNDER :: Out This Week

DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:

The Black Angels, “El Jardin,” [single] Partisan

Bloomsday, Place to Land, Bayonet

<a href="https://bl00msday.bandcamp.com/album/place-to-land">Place to Land by Bloomsday</a>

The Dream Syndicate, Ultraviolet Battle Hymns and True Confessions, Fire Records

Joyce Manor, 40 oz. To Fresno, Epitaph

<a href="https://joycemanor.bandcamp.com/album/40-oz-to-fresno">40 oz. to Fresno by Joyce Manor</a>

Mapache, Roscoe’s Dream, Innovative Leisure

<a href="https://mapachesounds.bandcamp.com/album/roscoes-dream">Roscoe's Dream by Mapache</a>

Michael Rault, s/t, Daptone

<a href="https://michaelrault.bandcamp.com/album/michael-rault">Michael Rault by Michael Rault</a>

Pharis and Jason Romero, Tell ‘Em You Were Gold, Smithsonian Folkways

Ural Thomas and the Pain, Dancing Dimensions, Bella Union

Yoo Doo Right, A Murmur, Boundless To the East, Mothland

<a href="https://yoodooright.bandcamp.com/album/a-murmur-boundless-to-the-east">A Murmur, Boundless to the East by yoo doo right</a>

ΣTELLA & Redinho, Up and Away, Sub Pop

<a href="https://stellawithasigma.bandcamp.com/album/up-and-away">Up and Away by Σtella</a>