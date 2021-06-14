OUT THIS WEEK: JUNE 14, 2021 POSTED :: June 14, 2021 FILED UNDER :: Out This Week

DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:

Alborosie, For The Culture, VP

Alessandro Cortini, Scuro Chiaro, Mute

Evolfo, Site Out of Mind, Royal Potato Family

Morricone Youth, The Last Porno Show [original motion picture soundtrack], Country Club Records

Poté, A Tenuous Tale Of Her, Outlier

Red Ribbon, Planet X, Danger Collective

The Shins, Oh Inverted World (20th Anniversary remaster), Sub Pop

Tim Ayre, Modern Life [EP], Kitsune

The Tell, Somewhere Right Now, Reclaim