OUT THIS WEEK: JUNE 14, 2021
POSTED:: June 14, 2021
Out This Week
DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:
Alborosie, For The Culture, VP
Alessandro Cortini, Scuro Chiaro, Mute
Evolfo, Site Out of Mind, Royal Potato Family
Morricone Youth, The Last Porno Show [original motion picture soundtrack], Country Club Records
Poté, A Tenuous Tale Of Her, Outlier
Red Ribbon, Planet X, Danger Collective
The Shins, Oh Inverted World (20th Anniversary remaster), Sub Pop
Tim Ayre, Modern Life [EP], Kitsune
The Tell, Somewhere Right Now, Reclaim