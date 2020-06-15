OUT THIS WEEK: JUNE 15, 2020 POSTED :: June 15, 2020 FILED UNDER :: Out This Week

DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:

Apparat, Dämonen, Mute

Archers Of Loaf, “Talking Over Talk” [single], Merge

<a href="http://archersofloaf.bandcamp.com/album/talking-over-talk-cruel-reminder">Talking Over Talk / Cruel Reminder by Archers of Loaf</a>

Baba Ali, Rethinking Sensual Pleasure, 30th Century

Bibio, Sleep On The Wing, Warp

Built To Spill, Plays The Songs Of Daniel Johnston, Ernest Jenning

Jehnny Beth, To Love Is To Live, 20L07

Michelle Blades, Nombrar Las Cosas [EP], Midnight Special

Night Glitter, s/t, Nine Mile

<a href="http://nightglitter.bandcamp.com/album/night-glitter">Night Glitter by Night Glitter</a>

Photay, Waking Hours, Mexican Summer

Pretenders, “Didn’t Want To Be This Lonely” [single], BMG