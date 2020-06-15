OUT THIS WEEK: JUNE 15, 2020
POSTED:: June 15, 2020
FILED UNDER::
Out This Week
FILED UNDER:: Out This Week
DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:
Apparat, Dämonen, Mute
Archers Of Loaf, “Talking Over Talk” [single], Merge
Baba Ali, Rethinking Sensual Pleasure, 30th Century
Bibio, Sleep On The Wing, Warp
Built To Spill, Plays The Songs Of Daniel Johnston, Ernest Jenning
Jehnny Beth, To Love Is To Live, 20L07
Michelle Blades, Nombrar Las Cosas [EP], Midnight Special
Night Glitter, s/t, Nine Mile
Photay, Waking Hours, Mexican Summer
Pretenders, “Didn’t Want To Be This Lonely” [single], BMG