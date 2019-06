OUT THIS WEEK: JUNE 17, 2019 POSTED :: June 17, 2019 FILED UNDER :: Out This Week

DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:

The Astounds, Ancient Flying Ghosts, Self-Released

Baroness, Gold & Grey, Abraxan Hymns

Calexico and Iron and Wine, Years To Burn, Sub Pop

Chon, s/t, Sumerian

Jordan Rakei, Origin, Ninja Tune

Julia Shapiro, Perfect Version, Hardly Art

The Magnetic Fields, 69 Love Songs [20th Anniversary], Merge

Mattiel, Satis Factory, ATO

Orquesta Akokán, Orquesta Akokán (The Instrumentals), Daptone

Plaid, Polymer, Warp