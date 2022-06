OUT THIS WEEK: JUNE 20, 2022 POSTED :: June 20, 2022 FILED UNDER :: Out This Week

DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:

Bartees Strange, Farm To Table, 4AD

Caregiver, Bathing in Yesterday’s Fires, Park The Van

Dylan Moon, Option Explore, RVNG Intl.

Flasher, Love Is Yours, Domino

Horse Jumper of Love, Natural Part, Run For Cover

J.ROCC, A Wonderful Letter, Stones Throw

Plato III, The Devil Has Texas, Polyvinyl

Sound Of Ceres, Emerald Sea, Joyful Noise

TV Priest, My Other People, Sub Pop

Yaya Bey, Remember Your North Star, Big Dada