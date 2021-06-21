OUT THIS WEEK: JUNE 21, 2021
Out This Week
DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:
Amythyst Kiah, Wary + Strange, Rounder/Concord
The Catenary Wires, Birling Gap, Shelflife/Skep Wax
Daniel Paquette, Selected Songs Vol 1 1999-2010, Joyful Noise
Deap Valley, American Cockroach [EP], Cooking Vinyl
Duma, “Cannis” b/w “Mbukinya” [Single], Sub Pop
King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Butterfly 3000, KGLW
Marc Ribot’s Ceramic Dog, Hope, Northern Spy
Mykki Blanco, Broken Hearts And Beauty Sleep, Transgressive
Scalping, Flood [EP], Houndstooth
Squirrel Flower, Planet (i), Polyvinyl