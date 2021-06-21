OUT THIS WEEK: JUNE 21, 2021

POSTED:: June 21, 2021

DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:

Amythyst Kiah, Wary + Strange, Rounder/Concord         

The Catenary Wires, Birling Gap, Shelflife/Skep Wax                      

Daniel Paquette, Selected Songs Vol 1 1999-2010, Joyful Noise  

Deap Valley, American Cockroach [EP], Cooking Vinyl     

Duma, “Cannis” b/w “Mbukinya” [Single], Sub Pop

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Butterfly 3000, KGLW

Marc Ribot’s Ceramic Dog, Hope, Northern Spy                 

Mykki Blanco, Broken Hearts And Beauty Sleep, Transgressive    

Scalping, Flood [EP], Houndstooth           

Squirrel Flower, Planet (i), Polyvinyl       

