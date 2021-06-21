OUT THIS WEEK: JUNE 21, 2021 POSTED :: June 21, 2021 FILED UNDER :: Out This Week

DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:

Amythyst Kiah, Wary + Strange, Rounder/Concord

<a href=”https://amythystkiah1.bandcamp.com/album/wary-strange”>Wary + Strange by Amythyst Kiah</a>

The Catenary Wires, Birling Gap, Shelflife/Skep Wax

<a href=”https://catenarywires.bandcamp.com/album/birling-gap”>Birling Gap by The Catenary Wires</a>

Daniel Paquette, Selected Songs Vol 1 1999-2010, Joyful Noise

Deap Valley, American Cockroach [EP], Cooking Vinyl

Duma, “Cannis” b/w “Mbukinya” [Single], Sub Pop

<a href=”https://dumake.bandcamp.com/album/cannis”>Cannis by Duma</a>

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Butterfly 3000, KGLW

<a href=”https://kinggizzard.bandcamp.com/album/butterfly-3000″>Butterfly 3000 by King Gizzard &amp; The Lizard Wizard</a>

Marc Ribot’s Ceramic Dog, Hope, Northern Spy

<a href=”https://marcribot.bandcamp.com/album/hope”>Hope by Marc Ribot&#39;s Ceramic Dog</a>

Mykki Blanco, Broken Hearts And Beauty Sleep, Transgressive

<a href=”https://mykkiblanco.bandcamp.com/album/broken-hearts-beauty-sleep”>Broken Hearts &amp; Beauty Sleep by Mykki Blanco</a>

Scalping, Flood [EP], Houndstooth

<a href=”https://scalping.bandcamp.com/album/flood-2″>Flood by SCALPING</a>

Squirrel Flower, Planet (i), Polyvinyl

<a href=”https://squirrelflower.bandcamp.com/album/planet-i”>Planet (i) by Squirrel Flower</a>