OUT THIS WEEK: JUNE 22, 2020

DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT'S NEW:

Adrian Younge and Ali Shaheed Muhammad, Roy Ayers JID 002, Jazz Is Dead

<a href="http://royayers.bandcamp.com/album/roy-ayers-jid002">Roy Ayers JID002 by Roy Ayers, Adrian Younge and Ali Shaheed Muhammad</a>

Bad Cop Bad Cop, The Ride, Fat Wreck Chords

Céu, APKÁ! , Six Degrees

Disheveled Cuss, s/t, Sargent House

<a href="http://disheveledcuss.bandcamp.com/album/disheveled-cuss">Disheveled Cuss by Disheveled Cuss</a>

E4444E, Coldstream Road, Spunk

<a href="http://e4444e.bandcamp.com/album/coldstream-road">Coldstream Road by e4444e</a>

Nana Grizol, South Somewhere Else, Don Giovanni

<a href="http://nanagrizol.bandcamp.com/album/south-somewhere-else">South Somewhere Else by Nana Grizol</a>

Owen, The Avalanche, Polyvinyl

Phantom Planet, Devastator, Gong

Phoebe Bridgers, Punisher, Dead Oceans

<a href="http://phoebebridgers.bandcamp.com/album/punisher">Punisher by Phoebe Bridgers</a>

Starchild and the New Romantic, Forever, New Romantic World

<a href="http://newromanticworld.bandcamp.com/album/forever">Forever by Starchild & The New Romantic</a>