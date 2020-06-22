OUT THIS WEEK: JUNE 22, 2020
POSTED:: June 22, 2020
FILED UNDER::
Out This Week
DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:
Adrian Younge and Ali Shaheed Muhammad, Roy Ayers JID 002, Jazz Is Dead
Bad Cop Bad Cop, The Ride, Fat Wreck Chords
Céu, APKÁ! , Six Degrees
Disheveled Cuss, s/t, Sargent House
E4444E, Coldstream Road, Spunk
Nana Grizol, South Somewhere Else, Don Giovanni
Owen, The Avalanche, Polyvinyl
Phantom Planet, Devastator, Gong
Phoebe Bridgers, Punisher, Dead Oceans
Starchild and the New Romantic, Forever, New Romantic World