OUT THIS WEEK: JUNE 22, 2020

DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT'S NEW:

Adrian Younge and Ali Shaheed Muhammad, Roy Ayers JID 002, Jazz Is Dead

Bad Cop Bad Cop, The Ride, Fat Wreck Chords

Céu, APKÁ! , Six Degrees

Disheveled Cuss, s/t, Sargent House

E4444E, Coldstream Road, Spunk

Nana Grizol, South Somewhere Else, Don Giovanni

Owen, The Avalanche, Polyvinyl

Phantom Planet, Devastator, Gong

Phoebe Bridgers, Punisher, Dead Oceans

Starchild and the New Romantic, Forever, New Romantic World

