OUT THIS WEEK: JUNE 24, 2019
POSTED:: June 24, 2019
Out This Week
DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:
The Bird and the Bee, Interpreting The Masters Volume 2 – A Tribute To Van Halen, No Expectations
Black Midi, Schlagenheim, Rough Trade/Beggars
Fruit Bats, Gold Past Life, Merge
Girl Friday, Fashion Conman [EP], Hardly Art
Gringo Star, Controlled Burn, Baby Robot
Horse Jumper Of Love, So Divine, Run For Cover
Hot Chip, A Bath Full Of Ecstasy, Domino
Prettiest Eyes, Volume 3, Castle Face
Quantic, Atlantic Oscillations, Tru Thoughts
The Raconteurs, Help Us Stranger, Third Man