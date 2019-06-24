OUT THIS WEEK: JUNE 24, 2019 POSTED :: June 24, 2019 FILED UNDER :: Out This Week

DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:

The Bird and the Bee, Interpreting The Masters Volume 2 – A Tribute To Van Halen, No Expectations

Black Midi, Schlagenheim, Rough Trade/Beggars

Fruit Bats, Gold Past Life, Merge

Girl Friday, Fashion Conman [EP], Hardly Art

Gringo Star, Controlled Burn, Baby Robot

Horse Jumper Of Love, So Divine, Run For Cover

Hot Chip, A Bath Full Of Ecstasy, Domino

Prettiest Eyes, Volume 3, Castle Face

Quantic, Atlantic Oscillations, Tru Thoughts

The Raconteurs, Help Us Stranger, Third Man