OUT THIS WEEK: JUNE 25, 2018

DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:

The Donkeys, Sun Damaged Youth, Flop

Harlan T Bobo, A History of Violence, Goner

Let’s Eat Grandma, I’m All Ears, Transgressive

Nine Inch Nails, Bad Witch, Capitol

Protomartyr, Consolation [EP], Domino

Red Baraat, Sound the People, Rhyme & Reason

The Rock*A*Teens, Sixth House, Merge

T Hardy Morris, Dude, The Obscure, Normaltown

Valley Queen, Supergiant, Roll Call

Wild Moccasins, Look Together, New West