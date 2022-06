OUT THIS WEEK: JUNE 27, 2022 POSTED :: June 27, 2022 FILED UNDER :: Out This Week

DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:

Automatic, Excess, Stones Throw

Caamp, Lavender Days, Mom+Pop

Caleb Nichols, Ramon, Kill Rock Stars

Muna, s/t, Saddest Factory

Naima Bock, Giant Palm, Sub Pop

Neighbor Lady, For The Birds, Park The Van

Sessa, Estrela Acesa, Mexican Summer

Soccer Mommy, Sometimes, Forever, Concord/Loma Vista

Tijuana Panthers, Halfway To Eighty, Innovative Leisure

Zola Jesus, Arkhon, Sacred Bones