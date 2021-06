OUT THIS WEEK: JUNE 28, 2021 POSTED :: June 28, 2021 FILED UNDER :: Out This Week

DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:

2nd Grade, Wish You Were Here Tour Revisited, DDW

Angelique Kidjo, Mother Nature, Verve

Faye Webster, I Know I’m Funny haha, Dead Oceans

Helvetia, Essential Aliens, Joyful Noise

Hiss Golden Messenger, Quietly Blowing It, Merge

L’Rain, Fatigue, Mexican Summer

The Mountain Goats, Dark In Here, Merge

Olivia Kaplan, Tonight Turns To Nothing, TopShelf

Spellling, The Turning Wheel, Sacred Bones

Spud Cannon, Good Kids Make Bad Apples, Good Eye