OUT THIS WEEK: JUNE 29, 2020 POSTED :: June 29, 2020 FILED UNDER :: Out This Week

Arca, KiCk I, XL

Becca Mancari, The Greatest Part, Captured Tracks

Boyo, Where Have All My Friends Gone?, Park The Van

Captain Planet, No Visa, Bastard Jazz

Cass McCombs and Steve Gunn, “Sweet Lucy” b/w “Wild Mountain Thyme”, Anti-

Dirty Projectors, Flight Tower [EP], Domino

Angela Munoz, Introspection, Linear Labs

Pottery, Welcome to Bobby’s Motel, Partisan

Khruangbin, Mordechai, Dead Oceans

The Vacant Lots, Interzone, Fuzz Club