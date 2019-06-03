OUT THIS WEEK: JUNE 3, 2019

Amyl and the Sniffers, s/t,  ATO

Apex Manor, Heartbreak City, Merge

Charles Bradley, “Lucifer” b/w “Lonely As You Are” [EP], Innit

Earth, Full Upon Her Burning Lips, Sargent House

Flying Lotus, Flamagra, Warp

The Gotobeds, Debt Begins At 30, Sub Pop

Kishi Bashi, Omoiyari, Joyful Noise

Pip Blom, Boat, Heavenly

Sacred Paws, Run Around The Sun, Merge

Yohuna, Mirroring, Orchid Tapes

