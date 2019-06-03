OUT THIS WEEK: JUNE 3, 2019
DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:
Amyl and the Sniffers, s/t, ATO
Apex Manor, Heartbreak City, Merge
Charles Bradley, “Lucifer” b/w “Lonely As You Are” [EP], Innit
Earth, Full Upon Her Burning Lips, Sargent House
Flying Lotus, Flamagra, Warp
The Gotobeds, Debt Begins At 30, Sub Pop
Kishi Bashi, Omoiyari, Joyful Noise
Pip Blom, Boat, Heavenly
Sacred Paws, Run Around The Sun, Merge
Yohuna, Mirroring, Orchid Tapes