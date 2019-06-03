OUT THIS WEEK: JUNE 3, 2019 POSTED :: June 3, 2019 FILED UNDER :: Out This Week

DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:

Amyl and the Sniffers, s/t, ATO

<a href="http://amylandthesniffers.bandcamp.com/album/amyl-and-the-sniffers">Amyl and The Sniffers by Amyl and the Sniffers</a>

Apex Manor, Heartbreak City, Merge

<a href="http://apexmanor.bandcamp.com/album/heartbreak-city">Heartbreak City by Apex Manor</a>

Charles Bradley, “Lucifer” b/w “Lonely As You Are” [EP], Innit

Earth, Full Upon Her Burning Lips, Sargent House

<a href="http://earth.bandcamp.com/album/full-upon-her-burning-lips">Full Upon Her Burning Lips by Earth</a>

Flying Lotus, Flamagra, Warp

The Gotobeds, Debt Begins At 30, Sub Pop

<a href="http://thegotobeds.bandcamp.com/album/debt-begins-at-30">Debt Begins at 30 by THE GOTOBEDS</a>

Kishi Bashi, Omoiyari, Joyful Noise

<a href="http://kishibashi.bandcamp.com/album/omoiyari">Omoiyari by Kishi Bashi</a>

Pip Blom, Boat, Heavenly

Sacred Paws, Run Around The Sun, Merge

Yohuna, Mirroring, Orchid Tapes