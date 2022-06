OUT THIS WEEK: JUNE 6, 2022 POSTED :: June 6, 2022 FILED UNDER :: Out This Week

DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:

Andrew Bird, Inside Problems, Loma Vista/Concord

Angel Olsen, Big Time, Jagjaguwar

Banditos, Right On, Egghunt

Drive-By Truckers, Welcome 2 Club XIII, ATO

Flaccid Mojo, s/t, Castle Face

Frankie and the Witch Fingers, Cookin’/Bracksuit, Greenway/RAS

The Frightnrs, Always, Daptone

Horsegirl, Versions Of Modern Performance, Matador

Pigeon Pit, Feather River Canyon Blues, Ernest Jenning

SG Goodman, Teeth Marks, Verve Forecast