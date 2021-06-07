OUT THIS WEEK: JUNE 7, 2021 POSTED :: June 7, 2021 FILED UNDER :: Out This Week

DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:

The Avalanches, Since I Left You (20th Anniversary Deluxe),Astralwerks

Islands, Islomania, Royal Mountain

<a href="https://islandsmusic.bandcamp.com/album/islomania">Islomania by Islands</a>

Japanese Breakfast, Jubilee, Dead Oceans

<a href="https://michellezauner.bandcamp.com/album/jubilee">Jubilee by Japanese Breakfast</a>

Juana Molina, Segundo (remastered], Crammed

<a href="https://juanamolina.bandcamp.com/album/segundo-21st-anniversary">Segundo (21st Anniversary) by Juana Molina</a>

Love of Everything, Echo Frenz, Joyful Noise

Mike Maimone, Broke, Not Broken, 8eat8

<a href="https://mikemaimone.bandcamp.com/album/broke-not-broken">Broke, Not Broken by Mike Maimone</a>

Mndsgn, Rare Pleasure, Stones Throw

<a href="https://mndsgn.bandcamp.com/album/rare-pleasure">Rare Pleasure by Mndsgn.</a>

Overcoats, Used To Be Scared of the Dark [EP], Loma Vista/ Concord



Red Fang, Arrows, Relapse

<a href="https://redfang.bandcamp.com/album/arrows">Arrows by Red Fang</a>



T Hardy Morris, The Digital Age of Rome, New West

<a href="https://thardymorris.bandcamp.com/album/the-digital-age-of-rome">The Digital Age of Rome by T. Hardy Morris</a>