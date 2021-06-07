OUT THIS WEEK: JUNE 7, 2021
POSTED:: June 7, 2021
FILED UNDER::
Out This Week
FILED UNDER:: Out This Week
DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:
The Avalanches, Since I Left You (20th Anniversary Deluxe),Astralwerks
Islands, Islomania, Royal Mountain
Japanese Breakfast, Jubilee, Dead Oceans
Juana Molina, Segundo (remastered], Crammed
Love of Everything, Echo Frenz, Joyful Noise
Mike Maimone, Broke, Not Broken, 8eat8
Mndsgn, Rare Pleasure, Stones Throw
Overcoats, Used To Be Scared of the Dark [EP], Loma Vista/ Concord
Red Fang, Arrows, Relapse
T Hardy Morris, The Digital Age of Rome, New West