OUT THIS WEEK: JUNE 7, 2021

POSTED:: June 7, 2021

FILED UNDER:: Out This Week

DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:

The Avalanches, Since I Left You (20th Anniversary Deluxe),Astralwerks  

Islands, Islomania, Royal Mountain

Japanese Breakfast, Jubilee, Dead Oceans

Juana Molina, Segundo (remastered], Crammed

Love of Everything, Echo Frenz, Joyful Noise

Mike Maimone, Broke, Not Broken, 8eat8

Mndsgn, Rare Pleasure, Stones Throw

Overcoats, Used To Be Scared of the Dark [EP], Loma Vista/ Concord


Red Fang, Arrows, Relapse


T Hardy Morris, The Digital Age of Rome, New West

POSTED BY:: Erin Wolf

TAGGED::Out This Week

Categories