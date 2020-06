OUT THIS WEEK: JUNE 8, 2020 POSTED :: June 8, 2020 FILED UNDER :: Out This Week

DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT'S NEW:

Bob Mould, “American Crisis” [single], Merge

J-Felix, Be Thankful [EP], Tru Thoughts

LA Priest, Gene, Domino

LaDama, Oye Mujer, Six Degrees

Muzz, s/t, Matador

Nihiloxica, Kaloli, Crammed

PINS, Hot Slick, self-released

Run The Jewels, RTJ4, BMG

Sonic Boom, All Things Equal, Carpark

The Vacant Lots, “Rescue” [single], Fuzz Club