OUT THIS WEEK: MARCH 1, 2021 POSTED :: March 1, 2021 FILED UNDER :: Out This Week

DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:

Altin Gün, Yol, ATO

Cal Fish, Plastic Flag, Fire Talk

Cloud Nothings, The Shadow I Remember, Carpark

Glitterer, Life Is Not A Lesson, Anti-

Ikoqwe, The Beginning, The Medium, The End and The Infinite, Crammed Discs

Julien Baker, Little Oblivions, Matador

Menahan Street Band, The Exciting Sounds Of Menahan Street Band, Daptone

Mia Doi Todd, Music Life, City Zen

Nick Cave and Warren Ellis, Carnage, Goliath Enterprises/AWAL

NOFX, Single Album, Fat Wreck Chords