OUT THIS WEEK: MARCH 11, 2019
POSTED:: March 11, 2019
FILED UNDER::
Out This Week
FILED UNDER:: Out This Week
DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:
CLAVVS, No Saviors [EP], self-released
The Coathangers, The Devil You Know, Suicide Squeeze
Iron and Wine, Our Endless Numbered Days [deluxe edition], Sub Pop
LeMaitre, Fast Lovers [EP], Astralwerks
Low Life, Downer Edition, Goner
M83, Knife And Heart (OST), Mute
Meat Puppets, Dusty Notes, Megaforce
Sasami, s/t, Domino
Stella Donnelly, Beware Of The Dogs, Dead Oceans
The Wild Reeds, Cheers, Dualtone