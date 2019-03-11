OUT THIS WEEK: MARCH 11, 2019 POSTED :: March 11, 2019 FILED UNDER :: Out This Week

DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:

CLAVVS, No Saviors [EP], self-released

The Coathangers, The Devil You Know, Suicide Squeeze

Iron and Wine, Our Endless Numbered Days [deluxe edition], Sub Pop

LeMaitre, Fast Lovers [EP], Astralwerks

Low Life, Downer Edition, Goner

M83, Knife And Heart (OST), Mute

Meat Puppets, Dusty Notes, Megaforce

Sasami, s/t, Domino

Stella Donnelly, Beware Of The Dogs, Dead Oceans

The Wild Reeds, Cheers, Dualtone