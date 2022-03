OUT THIS WEEK: MARCH 14, 2022 POSTED :: March 14, 2022 FILED UNDER :: Out This Week

DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:

A/lpaca, Make It Better, WWNBB

Bodega, Broken Equipment, What’s Your Rupture

The Districts, Great American Painting, Fat Possum

Franz Ferdinand, Hits To The Head, Domino

Hot Flash Heat Wave, Sportswear, Park The Van

Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, Changeup, Blackheart Records

Maia Friedman, Under the New Light, Last Gang

Sonic Youth, In/Out/In [EP], Three Lobed

Widowspeak, The Jacket, Captured Tracks

Young Guv, Guv III, Run For Cover