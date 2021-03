OUT THIS WEEK: MARCH 15, 2021 POSTED :: March 15, 2021 FILED UNDER :: Out This Week

DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:

Bernice, Eau De Bonjourno, Telephone Explosion

Various Artists, Bills and Aches and Blues EP1, 4AD

Black Cat Revue, Fortune Favours The Strange [EP], Mint 400

DeeCRACKS, Serious Issues, Pirates Press

Grouplove, This Is This, Atlantic

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, L.W., KGLW

Landlady, s/t, Landladyland

Linda Smith, Till Another Time: 1988-1996, Captured Tracks

Really From, Really From, Topshelf

Valerie June, The Moon And Stars: Prescriptions For Dreamers, Fantasy/Concord