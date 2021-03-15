OUT THIS WEEK: MARCH 15, 2021
DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:
Bernice, Eau De Bonjourno, Telephone Explosion
Various Artists, Bills and Aches and Blues EP1, 4AD
Black Cat Revue, Fortune Favours The Strange [EP], Mint 400
DeeCRACKS, Serious Issues, Pirates Press
Grouplove, This Is This, Atlantic
King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, L.W., KGLW
Landlady, s/t, Landladyland
Linda Smith, Till Another Time: 1988-1996, Captured Tracks
Really From, Really From, Topshelf
Valerie June, The Moon And Stars: Prescriptions For Dreamers, Fantasy/Concord