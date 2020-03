OUT THIS WEEK: MARCH 16, 2020 POSTED :: March 16, 2020 FILED UNDER :: Out This Week

DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:

The Bombpops, Death In Venice Beach, Fat Wreck Chords

Dogleg, Melee, Triple Crown

Esme Patterson, There Will Come Soft Rains, BMG

Honey Cutt, Coasting, Kanine

Julia Bardo, Phase [EP], Wichita

LA Takedown, Our Feeling of Natural High, Castle Face

Porridge Radio, Every Bad, Secretly Canadian

Sungaze, Light In All Of It, self-released

Vundabar, Either Light, Gawk

Yumi Zouma, Truth Or Consequences, Polyvinyl