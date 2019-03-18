OUT THIS WEEK: MARCH 18, 2019
DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:
Chai, Punk, Burger
The Faint, Egowerk, Saddle Creek
Ibibio Sound Machine, Doko Mien, Merge
Karen O and Dangermouse, Lux Prima, BMG
The Oh Sees, The Cool Death Of Island Raiders [reissue], Castle Face
Shlohmo, The End, Friends of Friends
Stephen Malkmus, Groove Denied, Matador
Teenage Bottlerocket, Stay Rad!, Fat Wreck Chords
These New Puritans, Inside The Rose, BMG
Wild Belle, Everybody One Of A Kind, Love Tone