OUT THIS WEEK: MARCH 18, 2019

DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:

Chai, Punk, Burger

The Faint, Egowerk, Saddle Creek

Ibibio Sound Machine, Doko Mien, Merge

Karen O and Dangermouse, Lux Prima, BMG

The Oh Sees, The Cool Death Of Island Raiders [reissue], Castle Face

Shlohmo, The End, Friends of Friends

Stephen Malkmus, Groove Denied, Matador

Teenage Bottlerocket, Stay Rad!, Fat Wreck Chords

These New Puritans, Inside The Rose, BMG

Wild Belle, Everybody One Of A Kind, Love Tone