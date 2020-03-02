OUT THIS WEEK: MARCH 2, 2020 POSTED :: March 2, 2020 FILED UNDER :: Out This Week

DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:

Caribou, Suddenly, Merge

<a href="http://caribouband.bandcamp.com/album/suddenly">Suddenly by Caribou</a>

Christine and the Queens, La Vita Nuova [EP], Capitol

James Hunter Six, Nick Of Time, Daptone

Jupe Jupe, Nightfall, self-released

Kassa Overall, I Think I’m Good, Brownswood

Lanterns On The Lake, Spook The Herd, Bella Union

Ratboys, Printer’s Devil, TopShelf

Real Estate, The Main Thing, Domino

The Seshen, CYAN, Tru Thoughts

Soccer Mommy, Color Theory, Loma Vista