OUT THIS WEEK: MARCH 2, 2020
March 2, 2020
Out This Week
DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT'S NEW:
Caribou, Suddenly, Merge
Christine and the Queens, La Vita Nuova [EP], Capitol
James Hunter Six, Nick Of Time, Daptone
Jupe Jupe, Nightfall, self-released
Kassa Overall, I Think I’m Good, Brownswood
Lanterns On The Lake, Spook The Herd, Bella Union
Ratboys, Printer’s Devil, TopShelf
Real Estate, The Main Thing, Domino
The Seshen, CYAN, Tru Thoughts
Soccer Mommy, Color Theory, Loma Vista