OUT THIS WEEK: MARCH 21, 2022
POSTED:: March 21, 2022
Out This Week
Out This Week
Out This Week
DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:
Babeheaven, Sink Into Me, self-released
Clea Vincent, Tropi-Clea 3, Midnight Special
EXEK, Advertise Here, Castle Face
Folly Group, Human and Kind EP, Technicolour Records
Freakons, s/t, Fluff & Gravy
Hot Water Music, Feel the Void, Equal Vision
Mattiel, Georgia Gothic, ATO
Sprints, A Modern Job [EP], Nice Swan
VR Sex, Rough Dimension, Dais
Yumi Zouma, Present Tense, Polyvinyl