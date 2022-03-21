OUT THIS WEEK: MARCH 21, 2022

March 21, 2022

DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:

Babeheaven, Sink Into Me, self-released

Clea Vincent, Tropi-Clea 3, Midnight Special

EXEK, Advertise Here, Castle Face

Folly Group, Human and Kind EP, Technicolour Records

Freakons, s/t, Fluff & Gravy

Hot Water Music, Feel the Void, Equal Vision

Mattiel, Georgia Gothic, ATO

Sprints, A Modern Job [EP], Nice Swan

VR Sex, Rough Dimension, Dais

Yumi Zouma, Present Tense, Polyvinyl

