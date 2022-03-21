OUT THIS WEEK: MARCH 21, 2022 POSTED :: March 21, 2022 FILED UNDER :: Out This Week

DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:

Babeheaven, Sink Into Me, self-released

<a href="https://babeheaven.bandcamp.com/album/sink-into-me">Sink Into Me by Babeheaven</a>

Clea Vincent, Tropi-Clea 3, Midnight Special

<a href="https://cleavincent.bandcamp.com/album/tropi-cl-a-3">Tropi-Cléa 3 by Cléa Vincent</a>

EXEK, Advertise Here, Castle Face

<a href="https://exek.bandcamp.com/album/advertise-here">Advertise Here by EXEK</a>

Folly Group, Human and Kind EP, Technicolour Records

Freakons, s/t, Fluff & Gravy

Hot Water Music, Feel the Void, Equal Vision

Mattiel, Georgia Gothic, ATO

<a href="https://mattiel.bandcamp.com/album/georgia-gothic">Georgia Gothic by Mattiel</a>

Sprints, A Modern Job [EP], Nice Swan

<a href="https://sprintsmusic.bandcamp.com/album/a-modern-job">A Modern Job by sprints</a>

VR Sex, Rough Dimension, Dais

<a href="https://vrsex.bandcamp.com/album/rough-dimension">Rough Dimension by VR SEX</a>

Yumi Zouma, Present Tense, Polyvinyl

<a href="https://yumizouma.bandcamp.com/album/present-tense">Present Tense by Yumi Zouma</a>