OUT THIS WEEK: MARCH 22, 2021

DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:

Aaron Lee Tasjan, Tasjan, Tasjan, Tasjan, New West

Chad VanGaalen, World’s Most Stressed Out Gardener, Sub Pop

Cool Ghouls, At George’s Zoo, Empty Cellar

Fimber Bravo, Lunar Tredd, Moshi Moshi

Various Artists, Industrial Strength Bluegrass: Southwestern Ohio’s Musical Legacy, Smithsonian Folkways

Kalbells, Max Heart, NNA Tapes

Lo Talker, A Comedy Of Errors, Arts & Crafts

Michael Beach, Dream Violence, Goner

Noga Erez,KIDS , City Slang

Warren Dunes, Get Well Soon, Big Wawa