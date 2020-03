OUT THIS WEEK: MARCH 23, 2020 POSTED :: March 23, 2020 FILED UNDER :: Out This Week

DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:

Adrian Younge and Ali Shaheed Muhammed, Jazz Is Dead 001, Jazz Is Dead

Born Ruffians, Juice, Yep Roc

Cable Ties, Far Enough, Merge

CocoRosie, Put The Shine On, Marathon

Hailu Mergia, Yene Mircha, Awesome Tapes From Africa

Moaning, Uneasy Laughter, Sub Pop

Myrkur, Folkesange, Relapse

Peter Bjorn and John, Endless Dream, INGRID

Sea Wolf, Through A Dark Wood, Dangerbird

Ultraista, Sister, Partisan