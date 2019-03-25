OUT THIS WEEK: MARCH 25, 2019 POSTED :: March 25, 2019 FILED UNDER :: Out This Week

DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:

American Football, American Football (LP3), Polyvinyl

<a href="http://americanfootball.bandcamp.com/album/american-football-lp3">American Football (LP3) by American Football</a>

Andrew Bird, My Finest Work Yet, Loma Vista

Apparat, LP5, Mute

Aretha Franklin, Album: Amazing Grace: The Complete Recordings, Rhino

Avey Tare, Cows On Hourglass Pond, Domino

Ex Hex, It’s Real, Merge

Lambchop, This (Is What I Wanted To Tell You), Merge

Nilufer Yanya, Miss Universe, ATO

Small Feet, With Psychic Powers, Barsuk

Son Volt, Union, Thirty Tigers