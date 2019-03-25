OUT THIS WEEK: MARCH 25, 2019
POSTED:: March 25, 2019
Out This Week
DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:
American Football, American Football (LP3), Polyvinyl
Andrew Bird, My Finest Work Yet, Loma Vista
Apparat, LP5, Mute
Aretha Franklin, Album: Amazing Grace: The Complete Recordings, Rhino
Avey Tare, Cows On Hourglass Pond, Domino
Ex Hex, It’s Real, Merge
Lambchop, This (Is What I Wanted To Tell You), Merge
Nilufer Yanya, Miss Universe, ATO
Small Feet, With Psychic Powers, Barsuk
Son Volt, Union, Thirty Tigers