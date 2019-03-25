OUT THIS WEEK: MARCH 25, 2019

March 25, 2019

DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:

 

American Football, American Football (LP3), Polyvinyl

Andrew Bird, My Finest Work Yet, Loma Vista

Apparat, LP5, Mute

Aretha FranklinAlbum: Amazing Grace: The Complete Recordings, Rhino

Avey Tare, Cows On Hourglass Pond, Domino

Ex Hex, It’s Real, Merge

LambchopThis (Is What I Wanted To Tell You), Merge

Nilufer Yanya, Miss Universe, ATO

Small FeetWith Psychic Powers, Barsuk

Son Volt, Union, Thirty Tigers

 

