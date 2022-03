OUT THIS WEEK: MARCH 28, 2022 POSTED :: March 28, 2022 FILED UNDER :: Out This Week

DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:

Anand Wilder, I Don’t Know My Words, Last Gang

Barrie, Barbara, Winspear

Bellows, Next Of Kin, TopShelf

Camp Cope, Running With The Hurricane, Run For Cover

Destroyer, Labyrinthitis, Merge

Ed Schraders Music Beat, Nightclub Daydreaming, Carpark

Guerilla Toss, Famously Alive, Sub Pop

Kilo Kish, American Gurl, Independent

Lisa Leblanc, Chiac Disco, Bonsound

The Mary Veils, Esoteric Hex, PNKSLM