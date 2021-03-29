OUT THIS WEEK: MARCH 29, 2021 POSTED :: March 29, 2021 FILED UNDER :: Out This Week

DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:

Alice Phoebe Lou, Glow, self-released

The Antlers, Green To Gold, Anti-

<a href="https://theantlers.bandcamp.com/album/green-to-gold">Green to Gold by The Antlers</a>

Dr. Lonnie Smith, Breathe, Blue Note

Kishi Bashi, Emigrant, Joyful Noise

<a href="https://kishibashi.bandcamp.com/album/emigrant-ep">Emigrant EP by Kishi Bashi</a>

Real Estate, Half A Human [EP], Domino

<a href="https://realestate.bandcamp.com/album/half-a-human">Half a Human by Real Estate</a>

serpentwithfeet, Deacon, Secretly Canadian

<a href="https://serpentwithfeet.bandcamp.com/album/deacon">DEACON by serpentwithfeet</a>

Sunny War, Simple Syrup, Hen House

<a href="https://sunnywar.bandcamp.com/album/simple-syrup">Simple Syrup by Sunny War</a>

tUnE-yArDs, sketchy., 4AD

XIU XIU, OH NO, Polyvinyl

<a href="https://xiuxiu.bandcamp.com/album/oh-no">OH NO by Xiu Xiu</a>

Yellow Ostrich, Like A Bird: An Alex Schaaf Anthology (2010-2021), Barsuk

<a href="https://yellowostrich.bandcamp.com/album/like-a-bird-an-alex-schaaf-anthology-2010-2021">Like A Bird: An Alex Schaaf Anthology (2010-2021) by Yellow Ostrich</a>