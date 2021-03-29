OUT THIS WEEK: MARCH 29, 2021
POSTED:: March 29, 2021
FILED UNDER::
Out This Week
FILED UNDER:: Out This Week
DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:
Alice Phoebe Lou, Glow, self-released
The Antlers, Green To Gold, Anti-
Dr. Lonnie Smith, Breathe, Blue Note
Kishi Bashi, Emigrant, Joyful Noise
Real Estate, Half A Human [EP], Domino
serpentwithfeet, Deacon, Secretly Canadian
Sunny War, Simple Syrup, Hen House
tUnE-yArDs, sketchy., 4AD
XIU XIU, OH NO, Polyvinyl
Yellow Ostrich, Like A Bird: An Alex Schaaf Anthology (2010-2021), Barsuk