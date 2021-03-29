OUT THIS WEEK: MARCH 29, 2021

DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:

Alice Phoebe Lou, Glow, self-released

The Antlers, Green To Gold, Anti-

Dr. Lonnie Smith, Breathe, Blue Note

Kishi Bashi, Emigrant, Joyful Noise

Real Estate, Half A Human [EP], Domino

serpentwithfeet, Deacon, Secretly Canadian

Sunny War, Simple Syrup, Hen House

tUnE-yArDs, sketchy., 4AD

XIU XIU, OH NO, Polyvinyl

Yellow Ostrich, Like A Bird: An Alex Schaaf Anthology (2010-2021), Barsuk

