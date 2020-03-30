OUT THIS WEEK: MARCH 30, 2020 POSTED :: March 30, 2020 FILED UNDER :: Out This Week

DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:

Alkaline Trio, E.P. [EP], Epitaph

CMON, Confusing Mix Of Nations, Mexican Summer

<a href="http://confusingmixofnations.bandcamp.com/album/confusing-mix-of-nations">Confusing Mix Of Nations by CMON</a>

Daniel Avery and Alessandro Cortini, Illusion Of Time, Mute

<a href="http://danielavery.bandcamp.com/album/illusion-of-time">Illusion of Time by Daniel Avery & Alessandro Cortini</a>

Dirty Projectors, Windows Open [EP], Domino

The Exbats, Kicks, Hits, And Fits, Burger

<a href="http://theexbats.bandcamp.com/album/kicks-hits-and-fits">Kicks, Hits, and Fits by The Exbats</a>

Little Dragon, New Me, Same Us, Ninja Tune



Nap Eyes, Snapshot Of A Beginner, Dead Oceans

<a href="http://napeyes.bandcamp.com/album/snapshot-of-a-beginner">Snapshot of a Beginner by Nap Eyes</a>

Sufjan Stevens and Lowell Brams, Aporia, Asthmatic Kitty

TOPS, I Feel Alive, Musique Tops

Waxahatchee, Saint Cloud, Merge

<a href="http://waxahatchee.bandcamp.com/album/saint-cloud-2">Saint Cloud by Waxahatchee</a>