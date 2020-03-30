OUT THIS WEEK: MARCH 30, 2020
POSTED:: March 30, 2020
FILED UNDER::
Out This Week
FILED UNDER:: Out This Week
DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:
Alkaline Trio, E.P. [EP], Epitaph
CMON, Confusing Mix Of Nations, Mexican Summer
Daniel Avery and Alessandro Cortini, Illusion Of Time, Mute
Dirty Projectors, Windows Open [EP], Domino
The Exbats, Kicks, Hits, And Fits, Burger
Little Dragon, New Me, Same Us, Ninja Tune
Nap Eyes, Snapshot Of A Beginner, Dead Oceans
Sufjan Stevens and Lowell Brams, Aporia, Asthmatic Kitty
TOPS, I Feel Alive, Musique Tops
Waxahatchee, Saint Cloud, Merge