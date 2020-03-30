OUT THIS WEEK: MARCH 30, 2020

March 30, 2020

DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:

Alkaline Trio, E.P. [EP], Epitaph

CMON, Confusing Mix Of Nations, Mexican Summer

Daniel Avery and Alessandro Cortini, Illusion Of Time, Mute

Dirty Projectors, Windows Open [EP], Domino

The Exbats, Kicks, Hits, And Fits, Burger

Little Dragon, New Me, Same Us, Ninja Tune


Nap Eyes, Snapshot Of A Beginner, Dead Oceans

Sufjan Stevens and Lowell Brams, Aporia, Asthmatic Kitty

TOPS, I Feel Alive, Musique Tops

Waxahatchee, Saint Cloud, Merge

