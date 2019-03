OUT THIS WEEK: MARCH 4, 2019 POSTED :: March 4, 2019 FILED UNDER :: Out This Week

DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:

Claypool Lennon Delirium, South Of Reality, ATO

Delicate Steve, Till I Burn Up, Anti-

Durand Jones and the Indications, American Love Call, Dead Oceans

Eli “Paperboy” Reed, 99 Cent Dreams, Yep Roc

Hand Habits, Placeholder, Saddle Creek

Helado Negro, This Is How You Smile, RVNG Intl.

Nick Waterhouse, s/t, Innovative Leisure

Rocky Dawuni, Beats Of Zion, Six Degrees

Royal Trux, White Stuff, Fat Possum

TEEN, Good Fruit, Carpark