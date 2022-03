OUT THIS WEEK: MARCH 7, 2022 POSTED :: March 7, 2022 FILED UNDER :: Out This Week DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:

Babehoven, Sunk, DDW

Ceramic Animal, Sweet Unknown, Easy Eye Sound

Cy Dune, Against Face, Lightning Studios

El Ten Eleven, New Year’s Eve, Joyful Noise

Fieh, In The Sun In The Rain, Jansen

Guided By Voices, Crystal Nuns Cathedral, GBV Inc.

Julia Blair, Better Out Than In, Crutch Of Memory

Kristine Leschper, The Opening Or Closing Of A Door, Anti-

Nilufer Yanya, Painless, ATO

The Weather Station, How Is It That I Should Look At The Stars, Fat Possum