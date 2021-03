OUT THIS WEEK: MARCH 8, 2021 POSTED :: March 8, 2021 FILED UNDER :: Out This Week

DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:

Adult Mom, Driver, Epitaph

Denzel Curry and Kenny Beats, Unlocked 1.5, Loma Vista/Concord

EXEK, Biased Advice, Castle Face

Fruit Bats, The Pet Parade, Merge

Har Mar Superstar, Roseville, self-released

Ian Sweet, Show Me How You Disappear, Polyvinyl

Lost Horizons, In Quiet Moments, Bella Union/PIAS

Martha’s Vineyard Ferries, Suns Out Guns Out, Ernest Jenning

Tiger’s Jaw, I Won’t Care How You Remember Me, Hopeless