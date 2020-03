OUT THIS WEEK: MARCH 9, 2020 POSTED :: March 9, 2020 FILED UNDER :: Out This Week

WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT'S NEW:

Angelica Garcia, Cha Cha Palace, Spacebomb

Anna Calvi, Hunted, Domino

Disq, Collector, Saddle Creek

The Districts, You Know I’m Not Going Anywhere, Fat Possum

Funky Chemist, Groove Generator, Citizen

Pears, s/t, Fat Wreck Chords

Stephen Malkmus, Traditional Techniques, Matador

Swamp Dogg, Sorry You Couldn’t Make It, Joyful Noise



U.S. Girls, Heavy Light, 4AD

Wajatta, Don’t Let Get You Down, Brainfeeder