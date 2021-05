OUT THIS WEEK: MAY 10, 2021 POSTED :: May 17, 2021 FILED UNDER :: Out This Week

DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:

The Chills, Scatterbrain, Fire Records

Current Joys, Voyager, Secretly Canadian

Lionel Boy, s/t, Innovative Leisure

Lumiere, A.M.I.E.S.A.M.O.U.R, Bonsound

Marinero, Hella Love, Hardly Art

Missing Sons, s/t, Joyful Noise

Packs, Take The Cake, Fire Talk

Pardoner, Came Down Different, Bar-None

Patrick Paige II, If I Fail Are We Still Cool Forward And Up, Fat Possum

St. Vincent, Daddy’s Home, Loma Vista/Concord