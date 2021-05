OUT THIS WEEK: MAY 10, 2021 POSTED :: May 10, 2021 FILED UNDER :: Out This Week

DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:

Anjimile, Reunion [EP], self-released

The Babe Rainbow, Changing Colours, Eureka/Kobalt

Best Move, Mirror Image Twins [EP], Park The Van

Flying Lotus, Yasuke, Warp

Iceage, Seek Shelter, Mexican Summer

Iron and Wine, Archive Series Vol. 5 Tallahassee Recordings, Sub Pop

Mia Joy, Spirit Tamer, Fire Talk

The Mighty Mighty Bosstones, When God Was Great, Hellcat/Epitaph

Sufjan Stevens, Convocations, Asthmatic Kitty

Yellow Pills, Space Age Inferno, Mint 400