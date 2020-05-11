OUT THIS WEEK: MAY 12, 2020
POSTED:: May 11, 2020
FILED UNDER::
Out This Week
FILED UNDER:: Out This Week
DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:
Aksak Maboul, “C’est Charles” [single], Crammed Discs
Alice Bag, Sister Dynamite, In the Red
Archers Of Loaf, “Street Fighting Man” [single], Merge
Buscabulla, Regresa, Ribbon Music
Dirty Projectors, “Lose Your Love” [single] Domino
Jess Williamson, Sorceress, Mexican Summer
Joan As Police Woman, Cover Two, Sweet Police
Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith, The Mosaic of Transformation, Ghostly International
STRFKR, Future Past Life, Polyvinyl
Tijuana Panthers, Pull the Chute [EP], Innovative Leisure