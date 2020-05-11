OUT THIS WEEK: MAY 12, 2020

POSTED:: May 11, 2020

DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:

Aksak Maboul, “C’est Charles” [single], Crammed Discs

Alice Bag, Sister Dynamite, In the Red


Archers Of Loaf, “Street Fighting Man” [single], Merge

Buscabulla, Regresa, Ribbon Music

Dirty Projectors, “Lose Your Love” [single] Domino

Jess Williamson, Sorceress, Mexican Summer

Joan As Police Woman, Cover Two, Sweet Police

Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith, The Mosaic of Transformation, Ghostly International

STRFKR, Future Past Life, Polyvinyl

Tijuana Panthers, Pull the Chute [EP], Innovative Leisure

