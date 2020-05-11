OUT THIS WEEK: MAY 12, 2020 POSTED :: May 11, 2020 FILED UNDER :: Out This Week

DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:

Aksak Maboul, “C’est Charles” [single], Crammed Discs

<a href="http://aksakmaboul.bandcamp.com/track/cest-charles-2">C'est Charles by Aksak Maboul</a>

Alice Bag, Sister Dynamite, In the Red



Archers Of Loaf, “Street Fighting Man” [single], Merge

Buscabulla, Regresa, Ribbon Music

Dirty Projectors, “Lose Your Love” [single] Domino

Jess Williamson, Sorceress, Mexican Summer

Joan As Police Woman, Cover Two, Sweet Police

Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith, The Mosaic of Transformation, Ghostly International

STRFKR, Future Past Life, Polyvinyl

Tijuana Panthers, Pull the Chute [EP], Innovative Leisure