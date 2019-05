OUT THIS WEEK: MAY 13, 2019 POSTED :: May 13, 2019 FILED UNDER :: Out This Week

DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:

Boogarins, Sombrou Duvide, OAR

The Briefs, Platinum Rats, Burger

The Dream Syndicate, These Times, Anti-

Esperanza Spalding, 12 Little Spells, Concord

The Get Up Kids, Problems, Polyvinyl

Greys, Age Hasn’t Spoiled You, Carpark

Jackie Cohen, Zagg, Spacebomb

Jamila Woods, Legacy! Legacy!, Jagjaguwar

NOTS, 3, Goner

POW!, Shift, Castle Face