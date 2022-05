OUT THIS WEEK: MAY 16, 2022 POSTED :: May 16, 2022 FILED UNDER :: Out This Week

DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:

The Black Keys, Dropout Boogie, Nonesuch

Charley Crockett, Lil’ G.L. Presents: Jukebox Charley, Thirty Tigers

The Clash, Combat Rock, 40th Anniversary, Legacy

Kevin Morby, This Is a Photograph, Dead Oceans

Monophonics, Sage Motel, Colemine

Pkew Pkew Pkew, Open Bar, Dine Alone

Post Animal, Love Gibberish, self-released

Pup, The Unraveling of Puptheband, Rise/BMG

The Smile, A Light For Attracting Attention, XL

Warpaint, Radiate Like This, Virgin

Yves Jarvis, The Zug, Anti-