OUT THIS WEEK: MAY 19, 2020 POSTED :: May 18, 2020 FILED UNDER :: Out This Week

DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:

I Break Horses, Warnings, Bella Union

Lady Legs, Off Days, Communicating Vessels

Maita, Best Wishes, Kill Rock Stars

Mark Lanegan, Straight Songs of Sorrow, Heavenly

Nick Hakim, Will This Make Me Good, ATO

Perfume Genius, Set My Heart On Fire Immediately, Matador

Pezzettino, Venus [EP], self-released

Self Defense Family, Quarantine Collection, Run For Cover

Sleaford Mods, All That Glue, Rough Trade

Thao and The Get Down Stay Down, Temple, Domino