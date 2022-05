OUT THIS WEEK: May 2, 2022 POSTED :: May 2, 2022 FILED UNDER :: Out This Week

DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:

Action Bronson, Cococrillo Turbo, Loma Vista

Dana Gavanski, When It Comes, Flemish Eye

Faye Webster, Car Therapy Sessions [EP], Secretly Canadian

Frog Eyes, The Bees, Paper Bag

Frontperson, Parade, Oscar St.

Joyfultalk, Familiar Science, Constellation

Suki Waterhouse, I Can’t Let Go, Sub Pop

Tomberlin, i don’t know who needs to hear this…, Saddle Creek

Toro y Moi, MAHAL, Dead Oceans

Trombone Shorty, Lifted, Blue Note