OUT THIS WEEK: MAY 20, 2019

DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT'S NEW:

Alex Lahey, The Best Of Luck Club, Dead Oceans

The Best of Luck Club by Alex Lahey

Cate LeBon, Reward, Mexican Summer

Reward by Cate Le Bon

CJ Ramone, The Holy Spell…, Fat Wreck Chords

The Holy Spell… by CJ Ramone

Com Truise, Persuasion System, Ghostly International

Persuasion System by Com Truise

The Glow, Am I, Double Double Whammy

Am I by The Glow

Interpol, A Fine Mess [EP], Matador

Mexico City Blondes, Blush, Burger Records

The National, I Am Easy To Find, 4AD

Operators, Radiant Dawn, Last Gang

Slow Pulp, Big Day [EP], self-released

Big Day by Slow Pulp